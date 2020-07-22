Chat with the coauthor of The Startup Community Way, the follow up to Brad Feld’s Startup Communities

I don’t know about you, but I have a number of books that I revisit on a regular basis. And every time I do, I take away something new and different. One of those books is Startup Communities by Brad Feld, in which he describes his “Boulder Thesis” around how startup communities are built. I reread it about every six months or so. And now, there’s a new book from Brad that will likely get added to the reread list: The Startup Community Way.

The book comes out Tuesday, July 28, 2020. But we’ll get the opportunity to chat with Brad’s coauthor, Ian Hathaway, on the eve of that launch. And you should join us.

powered by Crowdcast

The event takes place Monday, July 27, 2020, at 4:00PM. It will be hosted by PIE and moderated by Stephen Green. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit the PIE Crowdcast channel.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...