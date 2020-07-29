Supermaker announces the first cohort of its new accelerator, the Entrepreneurial Dream Project

A few months ago, Portland’s Supermaker announced the launch of a new mentorship and grant funding accelerator program called the Entrepreneurial Dream Project, where they solicited applicants for the project. And nearly 1800 applicants responded.
Here’s who was selected.
- Dreamdesk
- fundBLACKfounders*
- Grouphug Solar
- kin.*
- Kulfi Beauty
- Nemi Holisticks
- Neverland
- Omsom
- Pulp Magazine
- Queerly Health
None of the recipients appear to be Oregon based.
For more information on these companies and the program, visit “Entrepreneurial Dream Project winners announced.”
* Recipients of $50,000 non dilutive grants
