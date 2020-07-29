What is the Black tech experience post COVID-19, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor?

For many folks, there’s more than the pandemic of COVID-19 affecting their lives. There are the equally damaging pandemics of systemic racism. And police violence. And exclusionary tactics and unconscious bias of the so-called “meritocracy” of startups and technology companies. So with all of these contributing factors colliding, what does the immediate future look like for Blacks in tech?

PDX Blacks in Technology is gathering a panel to discuss this.

How are things different for Blacks in tech post COVID-19? Is working from home a plus, a minus, or something in between? Is there new economic uncertainty due to job loss? The vivid murder of George Floyd is seared and scorched for the eternity of time. And so is there yet another new normal for Blacks in tech?

This event takes place Thursday, July 30, 2020, starting at 4:45PM. It is free to attend. Panelists include Peter Beasley, Blaire Hervey, and Orlando Williams.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “New Normals: Black lives in tech, post COVID-19 & Breonna Taylor + George Floyd.”

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...