Portland’s oldest mentor driven startup accelerator, PIE, extends application deadline

If you’ve ever applied for anything, it’s likely that you’ve experienced the “we’re extending the application deadline” effect. So it should come as little surprise to anyone — especially since they’ve “done it for practically every year” — that PIE is extending its application deadline. But what may be surprising is the reasoning behind the extension, this time around.

Admittedly, it’s not unlike PIE to extend our application period a bit. We’ve done it practically every year. And honestly, if we’re being completely transparent, part of our decision to extend applications has often been motivated by a desire to report a higher number of applicants. It’s a vanity metric. And one which folks have used to judge the perceived validity of our program for more than a decade. But we get it. And we play into it. It is what it is. But this time… our application numbers are actually ahead of what they usually are at this point in the process. Things just feel really different.

So if you’re working on a SaaS, hardware, or consumer product startup and you think mentorship and a startup accelerator could be helpful, maybe consider applying to PIE before the new deadline of August 9, 2020.

Or for more information on the reasoning behind the extension, read “Why we’re extending the PIE application period until August 9, 2020.”

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. And it’s been my fault for extending the application deadline. Every. Single. Time.]

