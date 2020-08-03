Speaking of mentors and accelerators, First Round Fast Track applications are open

Looking for some intensive mentorship? Well if traditional accelerator programs don’t fit the bill, you might consider exploring this offering from First Round, one of the premier early stage venture capital funds. It’s called First Round Fast Track. And applications are currently open.

Back in 2016, we piloted a new program to connect members of the First Round community with high-impact mentorship. As we’ve iterated on the program in the four years since, we’ve used our learnings to distill the essential elements of successful mentorship and hone every detail of the initiative we now call Fast Track. Over the past eight cohorts, our powerful matching process and carefully-curated set of resources have helped thousands of pairs meet up for structured bi-weekly sessions — and walk away with a meaningful, career-changing experiences.

For more information or to apply, visit “Apply to First Round’s Fast Track Mentorship Program.”

