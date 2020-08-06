Q&A about The Startup Community Way

In case you missed it, the new startup community book by Brad Feld and Ian Hathaway, The Startup Community Way, was released last week. The Portland startup community got a mention in it. Portland’s Stephen Green sat down with Ian to talk about the book and answer questions from the our community, ahead of its release. Brad makes a guest appearance, as well.

In addition to our Portland startup community questions, Ian also recently answered “5 questions” for Techstars.

For more on the new book, see The Startup Community Way.

Like this: Like Loading...