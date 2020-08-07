If you’re building a software, hardware, or consumer product startup, PIE would like you to apply. Like right now.

If surviving during this pandemic includes your working on something new — or keeping a new startup alive — then you might consider applying for the PIE (Portland Incubator Experiment) startup accelerator. They’re currently accepting applications for Software (SaaS, Web, Mobile), Hardware (Internet of Things, Connected devices, Electronics), and Consumer Product (Food, Beverage, Apparel, Beauty) startups. But you have to act fast. Applications close August 9, 2020.

Taking on yet another commitment seeming too overwhelming at this point? Maybe reconsider that. Because helping you get through that overwhelming feeling and stress with your mental faculties and emotions still intact is part of what PIE is designed to do. By providing founders with the support, resources, mentorship, and connections they need to build their companies and move more rapidly than they would be able to go on their own.

As recent PIE alum and new mentor Heber Michaels put it:

@turoczy and @piepdx are the cornerstone of the startup community in #pdx and genuinely care about founders. After being a part of the last PIE cohort, I saw this firsthand on a day to day basis. If you have an idea, apply now!🔥 🥧 https://t.co/dwMtAnHUut — hebermichaels (@HeberMichaels) August 6, 2020

Or as PIE alum and mentor Mara Zepeda stated:

My experience at @piepdx was *formative* to @switchboardHQ's success and the creation of the @Zebras_Unite movement. Are you a #founder looking for a network of authentic support? Apply to PIE! https://t.co/ogFFp08vCa IT IS FREE AND INVALUABLE. — Mara Zepeda (@marazepeda) August 6, 2020

Or maybe as PIE program manager Marquita Jaramillo put it:

The Portland Incubator Experiment is Portland’s oldest mentor powered accelerator program. While we have traditionally supported founders within our coworking spaces, we are excited to take on the challenge of recreating the insightful and supportive environment of the traditional PIE offerings in a digital format. What can you expect from your time at PIE? To be honest, more than you may be ready for. We will push you further and faster during your time with us than you would go on your own. You can expect tons of resources, networking opportunities, advice and mentorship from those who have done it before you. Listen and learn, but it will ultimately be up to you to decide what is best for you and your company. You must discover the tools you need in your “tool kit” to get your company through the early stages of being a startup. We are absolutely here to support and guide you as needed with the connections and resources we have at our disposal, plus we do not take any equity in your company. In return we expect effort on your part to communicate with us what is/isn’t working, stay engaged and support your peers.

For more information or to apply before the applications close on Sunday, visit PIE.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. And I, too, would like you to apply. Like right now.]

Like this: Like Loading...