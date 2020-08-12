Were you affected by the Mozilla layoffs? Here’s your #mozillalifeboat

The pandemic is affecting any number of companies, big and small. And as such, it’s not surprising — depressing but not surprising — to see layoffs happening as part of this downturn. If you’ve been affected by those layoffs there are a number of local resources that can help, and if you’re someone who was affected by the Mozilla layoffs, you’ve also got the #mozillalifeboat.
Mozilla is full of people who are passionate, kind and smart — and all deserve an amazing new home. Mozilla Lifeboat helps connect all Mozillians (laid off or otherwise) with companies that want to hire them.
For more information, visit Mozilla Lifeboat.