Curated subscription boxes come in all sorts of flavors these days. But what about a subscription box for founders that’s inspirational and compelling? That’s the idea behind day 12 of 31 startups.

Find cool and mindful founders that are doing fresh, interesting, and perhaps even important things. Source a few great products (8–15) from startups or startup companies in their first 1–3 years in existence.

For more, visit Into the Wild Swag Bag.

Like this: Like Loading...