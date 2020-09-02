Portland startup Nexgarden featured in vertical farming documentary

While the pandemic has had any number of negative impacts on our society, like any irritant, it’s also created some positive stimulus. Like inspiration for rethinking our food systems. That’s why it’s a good time to think about Portland startups like Nexgarden, a company that is rethinking the way that retailers and restaurants participate in the food supply chain.

That thinking has Nexgarden featured in a new documentary.

Intrigued? Well the documentary will be premiering via Facebook on Thursday. Join folks Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 6:00PM Pacific to participate.

[Full disclosure: Nexgarden is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

