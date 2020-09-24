Still struggling with remote work? Portland’s Workfrom has answers

Let’s be honest. None of us planned for this. And we’re all just doing the best we can. But luckily we have some awesome people in our midst who were thinking about things like remote work for years and years before this pandemic forced all of us to think about it. And so it probably makes sense to listen to them. That means listening to folks like Darren Buckner, founder of Workfrom.

Darren, a Techstars alum, recently joined a Techstars Crowdcast to share some of his insights. And lucky you. They recorded it.

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...