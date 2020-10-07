Five Portland area startups graduate with latest Founder Gym cohort

While any number of startup accelerator programs have been struggling to convert to a virtual program during this time, always virtual programs — like Founder Gym — hasn’t missed a beat. Because they’ve always been virtual. Their latest class just graduated. And it included a number of Portland area participants.

We are excited to debut the graduates of Founder Gym Fundraising Cohort 14. For six weeks, from August 17th to September 25th, we trained 45 founders in 4 countries on 4 continents on how to successfully raise money to scale their tech startups. With this latest set of graduates in FG Fundraising Cohort 14, the total number of Founder Gym Alumni is now 485.

The Portland area graduates of the program were:

AirWear Devices , a mask-less, wearable air filtration devices that utilize advanced filtration techniques and fluid mechanics principles.

, a mask-less, wearable air filtration devices that utilize advanced filtration techniques and fluid mechanics principles. Goalden Hour , a goal-driven life management tool that helps people prioritize and plan for the things that are truly important.

, a goal-driven life management tool that helps people prioritize and plan for the things that are truly important. Nombolo , an experiential-based content sharing application that helps users discover and engage with the world around them through geo-positioned video and requests.

, an experiential-based content sharing application that helps users discover and engage with the world around them through geo-positioned video and requests. TheBraidReleaser , a tool that acts as an aid to maintain healthy hair.

, a tool that acts as an aid to maintain healthy hair. TNER, a men’s clothing rental service that offers the latest designer fashion and luxury streetwear brands.

For more on the program and the graduates, read the post by Founder Gym.

[Full disclosure: Goalden Hour and Nombolo are PIE alums. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

