Coming out of stealth: StackPulse

While it doesn’t happen as often as it used to, there’s always something uplifting about companies “coming out of stealth” around here. The latest is StackPulse, which calls Portland home. The reveal included an announcement of a $20 million venture capital round to complement $8 million raised previously.

Here’s some coverage:

StackPulse wants to help. The Portland, Ore.-based startup came out of stealth mode today and announced a $20 million Series A round led by GGV Ventures, which follows a $8 million seed round raised from Bessemer Venture Partners last year.

The startup has quietly been around for a year building its product and working with early customers. The company’s software is aimed at engineering organizations to help with site reliability engineering — the people tasked with ensuring that websites and applications remain up.

The round actually breaks down to a previously unannounced $8 million seed investment and a new $20 million Series A. GGV led the A round, while Bessemer Venture Partners led the seed and also participated in the A. Glenn Solomon at GGV and Amit Karp at Bessemer will join the StackPulse board.

The startup is nominally headquartered in Portland, though CEO Ofer Smadari works in Israel along with most of StackPulse’s 35 employees. Chief operating officer Brian Lake, previously a vice president at Portland software company Puppet, is the most senior of StackPulse’s six Portland employees. StackPulse said it decided to designate Portland as its home because of the city’s skilled technology workforce and because some executives worked at Puppet and at another company, Twistlock, which formally called Portland home before its 2019 sale.

The raise comes hot on the heels of a slew of high-profile system outages, including from Slack and messaging app Signal, which suffered downtime this month, and the mighty Microsoft and Google, which have also both experienced significant system failures in the past few months. Businesses of all sizes that deliver cloud-based services to customers need maximum uptime, which is where StackPulse hopes to carve out a niche as an orchestration platform for SREs.

For more on the company and its offerings, visit StackPulse.

(Hat tip to Dylan Boyd)

Like this: Like Loading...