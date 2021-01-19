Which second tier startup communities are effectively promoting entrepreneurship?

If a startup community grows and there’s no one around to tell the story of that community, is it really a viable startup community? Stories are important. As is promotion. So it’s always nice to see second tier startup cities taking the time to highlight all of the amazing entrepreneurial activity in their midst.

Whether they’re highlighting a few entrepreneurs in the community, a new innovation district or initiative, or how their startup community has come together to support entrepreneurs, these cities have created engaging messaging that showcases their entrepreneurs and startup community and in the process supports a culture of entrepreneurship.

See how Birmingham, Detroit, Erie, Kansas City, Memphis, Minneapolis, Sacramento, and Winston-Salem are showcasing their startup communities in “Cities Championing and Expanding Awareness of Entrepreneurship.”

