PDXWIT reboots their podcast, Humanizing Tech

Looking for some podcast content? Well, you’re in luck. I’m happy to report that the PDXWIT podcast, Humanizing Tech, is back after a hiatus.

We interview people to dig below the surface of their achievements and challenges. Showcasing the story behind the story. We believe that focusing on the person and humanizing their lived experiences will help us shape the future of tech.

And if you’d like to be a member of the live studio audience for a recording, join PDXWIT on February 8, 2021, at noon.

[Full disclosure: When we used to sit in offices, PDXWIT was headquartered out of PIE Shop, a collaborative project between PIE and Autodesk. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

