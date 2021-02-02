GlobeSherpa cofounder returns as COO of Beaverton’s Traffic Technology Services

Nat Parker, the cofounder of GlobeSherpa — one of the early players in the post mortgage crisis Portland startup community that was acquired by Daimler, has returned to the startup community. He’s now COO of Traffic Technology Services in Beaverton, Oregon.

Parker, a nationally recognized leader in urban mobility, joins TTS after having served as CEO of Portland-based GlobeSherpa, the nation’s leader in mobile ticketing for public transit, which he sold to Daimler in 2015. Under Daimler, Parker merged the startup with Austin-based RideScout to form moovel North America, a global innovator in multi-modal software to connect all forms of urban transport. For the last two years Parker has run Pondero Group, a consulting firm advising companies on strategy for mobility and payments.

Nat also served as an entrepreneur in residence for Elevate Capital.

What’s TTS do?

Traffic Technology Services Inc. (TTS) is a technology company and information service provider for connected and automated vehicle applications. Our cloud-based solutions, industry standard products, and global deployments allow for immediate vehicle-to-infrastructure integration and applications using existing communications to the vehicle or driver.

