GlobeSherpa cofounder Nat Parker joins Elevate Capital as entrepreneur in residence

This morning, The Oregonian is reporting that Nat Parker, cofounder of Portland startup GlobeSherpa which was acquired by Daimler, is joining Elevate Capital as an entrepreneur in residence. [UPDATE: And I just caught Malia’s post on it, too.] But there’s eine kleine twist.

Nat Parker, the Portland entrepreneur who helped start the mobile transit ticketing service GlobeSherpa, is moving to Berlin while his German wife awaits a green card. But from the other side of the world Parker said he will continue mentoring Oregon startups as entrepreneur-in-residence at the Portland investment firm Elevate Capital.

“Nat is an incredible entrepreneur who combines a high level of passion and drive with the ability to learn quickly and motivate teams around difficult tasks,” Nitin Rai, Managing Director of Elevate Capital, said in a written statement. “We are proud to support him in his next company and excited to see wheat he comes up with next.”

For more, read the coverage in The Oregonian and the Portland Business Journal.

