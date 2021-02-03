Cloudability founder Mat Ellis superpowers your MacOS screenshots

Rick Turoczy on February 3, 2021

I don’t know about you, but I take a lot of screenshots. A lot. On my phone. On my desktop. Tweets. Parts of the screen. A lot. So I found this recent advice from Cloudability founder Mat Ellis super helpful. I thought you might as well. Plus — in this time of short social updates — I always love to see folks creating longer form content. So I wanted to encourage that.

The macOS screenshot app is very well made but it does have a weakness, namely it’s a time consuming multi-step process to actually getting the screenshot and attaching the resultant screen snip to whatever medium — email, slack, sms, twitter, etc. — you’re focused on, especially if I want to use my iPhone to send the screenshot but my Mac to take it.

Interested in making up for that weakness with new screenshot superpowers? Read “How I Learnt to Love MacOS Screenshots.”

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

