What even is money?

In these times of GameStop arbitrage, Cryptocurrency, billion dollar companies, and trillion dollar budgets being bandied about, it’s a fair question: What is money?

Money is a popular topic. Today, the term money appeared in my google news search with 1,530,000,00 results. The United States Government is working on a COVID-19 stimulus package to send US dollars to millions of Americans. Bitcoin, another form of money, is more valuable than it’s ever been. Hopefully, by the end of this, you’ll understand what money is, how money works, and why money matters.

Money is the first topic that Julianne Brands, formerly of Oregon Venture Fund and now Director of Strategy at Portland startup Sila, is tackling in her new Substack newsletter, Common Cents. If you like what you learn — because I’m sure you’ll learn something new — make sure to subscribe, below.

