Community question: What questions should I ask a startup during a job interview?

I know a lot of folks are looking for new gigs. And the world of startups can always be enticing. But if you’ve never worked for a startup — or you’re taking on a new role at a startup — what should you know before you accept their job offer?

Sarah Flynn posed the following question on the Portland startups Slack:

I think I have a good chance of getting a web developer job offer from a startup that has received a significant investment and is growing rapidly. Does anyone here have thoughts about what I should ask during interviews and be considering when thinking about taking my first job with a startup?

Curious how folks responded? Interested in providing your perspective? You’re more than welcome to join the conversation on Portland startups Slack.

Like this: Like Loading...