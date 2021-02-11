What does a year of global pandemic do to the State of Remote Work?

On an annual basis, Buffer collaborates with a variety of remote work resources to generate the “State of Remote Work” report. And given that we’re all a year into a worldwide pandemic that has made most folks into remote workers, the report looks very different than in years past.

As a result of this shift, the 2021 State of Remote Work looks very different this year. To start, our survey asked very different questions. We still looked into the benefits and struggles of remote work, and whether or not people wanted to keep working remotely (even if they were pushed into it rather suddenly). We also found out how many of our respondents worked remotely as a result of COVID-19, and how their experiences differ from folks who worked remotely prior to 2020.

This report starts with an overview of a few key statistics and then moves into deeper insights from the data. At the end of this report, we have more information about the respondents and data, as well as how to get in touch if you have questions.