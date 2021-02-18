MilkRun founder and CEO Julia Niiro featured in Forbes Next 1000

As I said earlier today and this afternoon, it’s always a pleasure to see Portland startups recognized by folks. Especially national publications. Like Forbes. Which is what happened with MilkRun founder and CEO Julia Niiro, who was among the first 250 people named to the Forbes Next 1000. (Okay, she’s in Austin now. But MilkRun is still very much a Portland startup in my opinion.)

America is rich in small businesses. These enterprises account for over 30 million U.S. businesses and some two-thirds of net new jobs. While venture-backed startups generally skew white, male and coastal, these Main Street companies actually look like—and drive—America. To shine a light on these entrepreneurial heroes, Forbes has created the Next 1000. This year-round initiative showcases the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country—all with under $10 million in revenue or funding and infinite drive and hustle. Fueled by your nominations and screened by top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars, these new faces will number 1,000 by year’s end. Let’s get started with the first class of 250 standouts.

For more information or to see the profile, visit the Forbes Next 1000.

[Full disclosure: MilkRun is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

