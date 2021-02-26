Quite the Prospect: Portland startup The Wild acquires product from IrisVR

Seems to be a good week for acquisitions. Autodesk is picking up Portland’s Innovyze for $1 billion. And Portland startup The Wild has acquired a product to add to its repertoire and customer base, Prospect by IrisVR.

We’re grateful for the strong foundation that IrisVR has laid, creating intuitive, immersive BIM features for AEC teams. With our momentum behind broader hardware support and real-time collaboration, we all agreed that Prospect’s strengths fit perfectly into our long-term vision of revolutionizing immersive collaboration for teams. As evident by massive investments by companies like Facebook and Apple, technologies like VR and AR aren’t just a novelty, but indeed the future of how we communicate, learn, play, and work together—all adding $1.5 trillion to our global economy over the next 10 years. The Wild is now positioned as a market leader to blaze the trail of what work will be like.

“With remote work becoming common for AEC professionals, we have a unique opportunity to redefine and improve the workplace through immersive collaboration,” says Gabe Paez, founder and CEO of The Wild. “We intend to dramatically expand what is possible in The Wild and joining forces with IrisVR is a huge leap forward to empower more teams to experience their work together in virtual reality.”

For more information, visit The Wild. Or see coverage in the Portland Business Journal.

[Full disclosure: The Wild is an alum of a PIE program. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

