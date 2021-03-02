Not so incognito? Folks notice Y Combinator alum Cognito making Sisters, Oregon, its HQ

We’ve all gotten pretty used to the pandemic exodus stories of companies, venture capitalists, and the Internet famous choosing to leave the Bay Area for towns like Atlanta, Austin, Madison, and Miami. But in the spirit of doing things that don’t scale, Y Combinator alum Cognito has bucked that trend by deciding to relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto to Sisters, Oregon.

Co-Founder and CEO Meier said: “We chose Sisters for our new headquarters in part due to the unpublicized, growing high-tech knowledge employment base that the community possesses. Cognito saw the need to grow in a location where we can hire incredible talent that have a variety of different interests and backgrounds.”

What kind of talent? Well, as the name suggests, Cognito works to make folks less incognito through identity verification. And there’s a growing population of that talent in throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Cognito is focused on simplifying consumer and business identity verification through cutting-edge technology integrations and partnerships. We hone in on the problems that high growth companies face to deliver products tailored for large onboarding volumes. We empower companies with advanced tech that helps to optimize customer onboarding experience using developer-centric infrastructure, and an industry-first gradual verification approach, maximizing match rates.

For more information on the move, see the press release from EDCO or read the coverage in the Portland Business Journal.

