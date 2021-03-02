Seattle-based investor Founders’ Co-op closes largest fund yet

Rick Turoczy on March 2, 2021

While Founders’ Co-op is headquartered in Seattle, the fund regularly puts money to work in Portland. So when I hear the news that they have more money to put to work, I always remain hopeful that they’ll continue that trend of investing here. Because Founders Co-op has $50 million to invest from their latest fund.

Founders’ Co-op will continue betting on early-stage startups across Seattle, Portland, Vancouver B.C. and elsewhere. It raised a larger fund in part to write bigger checks, given increasing round sizes and the firm leading more rounds, said Chris DeVore, managing partner at Founders’ Co-op. It plans to invest in 20-to-25 companies out of the fund.

The $50 million fund is also a reflection of rising interest in the Pacific Northwest, where startups raised a record $4.4 billion last year. The fund drew more limited partners based outside of Seattle in cities such as Boston or New York.

Portland based portfolio companies, past and present, include: Airship, AppFog, Brave Care, Clickety, Reflect, Skyward, Source, Stackery, and Tindie.

For more on the latest fund, visit GeekWire.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: