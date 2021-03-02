Two Portland startup founders among latest Founder Gym graduates

In a day and age where every startup program is a virtual program, those programs that have been virtual since day one rise to the top. One of those programs — which counts any number of PIE alums — is Founder Gym, which just graduated two more Portland companies among its latest cohort.

“Before the FG Cohort, I was stuck and unsure how to move forward with fundraising for my business,” said graduate Anthony Ware of Founder Mental Wealth. “Now, I’m confident that I will raise the right funds from the right investor partners for the long-term success of my business.”

“Because of Founder Gym, I found my voice and learned to speak from a place of authority for my business,” said graduate Shannon Atkinson of CHNL.

As far as other Portland connections go, the Founder Gym COO is Paige Hendrix-Buckner, a fixture of the Portland startup community.

For more information, visit “Meet the Graduates of Founder Gym’s Fundraising Cohort 15.”

