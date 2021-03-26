Portland startups you heard on Twitter Spaces

Last night, a few brave startup souls — both speakers and attendees alike — gathered for a pitch event on Twitter Spaces, the audio only Clubhouse competitor. It was designed to be a beta test of a potential ongoing event format. And like any good beta test, I received a ton of feedback from folks.

Startups who had the courage to present today — and put up with my amateurish hosting — were @rainmanjam @hilaryshirk @jwce21 @karthychandra @seanmulvihill — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) March 25, 2021

Given the ephemeral nature of Twitter Spaces, I wanted to be sure that the startups that participated didn’t get lost in the ether. Here’s who spoke, in the order that they pitched.

We’ll likely be doing this again. If you’re interested in participating, please feel free to submit your information. If you’re simply interested in staying in the loop, please join the Meetup group.

And if you have any other ideas on how we as a community could be using Twitter Spaces or if you’re hosting Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse events that we can attend, I’m all ears. Ahem. Feel free to ping me on Twitter.

[Full disclosure: CHNL, Reco, and Goalden Hour are part of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

