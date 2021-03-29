Would you rather donate to a charity or invest in a startup? Rick Turoczy on March 29, 2021 Added another poll that might be of interest to you. We’re also discussing it on Portland startups Slack. Assume you are privileged enough to have $5k to spend and are an accredited investor. You can't keep it. Are you more comfortable/motivated giving that money away to a charity or investing it in an early stage startup? The charity and startup are tackling the exact same problem.— Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) March 29, 2021 Like this:Like Loading... Category: Oregon, Portland Tag: charity, donate, invest, Philanthropy, poll, Portland, slack, Startup, Startups, Twitter Post navigation Previous: Previous post: What precludes you from investing in early stage startups?Next: Next post: Workfrom founder and CEO Darren Buckner recognized as a top remote CEO Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Published by Rick Turoczy More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy View all posts by Rick Turoczy