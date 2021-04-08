Grab office hours with the newest Seed fund in town

If you’re interested in getting some one-on-one time with a local Seed stage fund, you’re in luck. Josh Carter, principle at 1859 Ventures, is holding office hours for interested startups on April 14, 2021.

1859 Ventures, an Oregon based seed fund focused on early stage startups is holding open public office hours via zoom. These sessions are meant to give entrepreneurs some feedback about their business as well as help make any needed connections.

For more information on the fund, visit 1859 Ventures.

