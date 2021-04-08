New free ebook: A Kids Book About Anti-Asian Hate

At the start of the pandemic, Portland startup A Kids Book About launched their first free ebook in an effort to help parents and kids talk about COVID-19. Now, they’ve released a new title as a free ebook in an effort to get conversations started about anti-Asian hate, written by Kim Pham.

In response to the growing racism and Anti-Asian hate toward the Asian community, we created a completely FREE resource to help grownups and kids learn about it, talk about it, and help do something about it.

Awesome to see the work that the team did to make this book happen in just two weeks. Its a free e-book for adults to talk with kids about the hate we are seeing in the world towards our Asian friends & family. #StopAsianHate @JackPhan @bubs @shanselman https://t.co/Y9ZEuNJDyL https://t.co/fn8OMbD14e — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) April 8, 2021

For more information or to download your free ebook, visit A Kids Book About.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

