New free ebook: A Kids Book About Anti-Asian Hate

Rick Turoczy on April 8, 2021

At the start of the pandemic, Portland startup A Kids Book About launched their first free ebook in an effort to help parents and kids talk about COVID-19. Now, they’ve released a new title as a free ebook in an effort to get conversations started about anti-Asian hate, written by Kim Pham.

In response to the growing racism and Anti-Asian hate toward the Asian community, we created a completely FREE resource to help grownups and kids learn about it, talk about it, and help do something about it.

For more information or to download your free ebook, visit A Kids Book About.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

