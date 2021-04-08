New free ebook: A Kids Book About Anti-Asian Hate

At the start of the pandemic, Portland startup A Kids Book About launched their first free ebook in an effort to help parents and kids talk about COVID-19. Now, they’ve released a new title as a free ebook in an effort to get conversations started about anti-Asian hate, written by Kim Pham.
In response to the growing racism and Anti-Asian hate toward the Asian community, we created a completely FREE resource to help grownups and kids learn about it, talk about it, and help do something about it.
For more information or to download your free ebook, visit A Kids Book About.
[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]