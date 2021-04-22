TiE XL Boot Camp Hillsboro starts in May 2021

As we start to see signs of recovery, many folks are dusting off both pre-pandemic and pandemic-inspired startup ideas. If you’re one of those folks, there’s no better place to start getting the support you need than TiE XL Boot Camp. And as luck would have it, a new cohort is starting in May.

Most entrepreneurs start with a problem they want to solve but more times than not, they struggle to overcome the challenges of a startup. This boot camp covers key-aspects of what an entrepreneur needs to know to be successful and provides opportunities for participants to connect with key influencers in the startup community. TiE XL is available to those who qualify and is offered several times throughout the year in a cohort model.

Classes run in the evening for three hours once a week.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE XL Boot Camp.

