Portland startup Brave Care expands to Austin, Beaverton, and North Carolina… not necessarily in that order

Portland seems to have a knack for rethinking healthcare. Back when I first started in startups around here, it was the concept of Electronic Medical Records. Then came concepts like Zoom Care. Now, Brave Care is rethinking pediatric care. And they’re thinking much bigger than simply Portland.

This year we’re expanding our Portland, OR home market with a 3rd clinic out in Beaverton near the Nike headquarters, opening multiple clinics in Austin, TX and opening into North Carolina as well. We have several next markets on our short list of family friendly, growing and in need of Brave Cares that we will expand into next year. We’ll soon get to a dozen clinics and continue on to hundreds of clinics because getting sick or injured is actually a healthy part of a child’s development… we just want to make sure they come away with their confidence to continue becoming their best selves.

Fueling that expansion is a $10 million Series A which was led by City Light and includes investors AV8, Fifty Years, Founders’ Co-op, Gaingels, Indicator Ventures, Interplay, Learn Capital, and Refactor.

For more on progress and future plans, see the Brave Care blog post.

[Full disclosure: Brave Care is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. I was also compensated as an advisor.]

