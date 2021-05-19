REMINDER: Founders Live Portland reboots, this Thursday

Even the most well attended events need a refresh every once in a while. Something to shake things up. Be it format or hosts or content. And that’s what’s happening with the Portland chapter of Founders Live, which is now under new management.

What’s Founders Live, you ask?

Founders Live is an unforgettable happy hour competition sweeping the globe where up to five handpicked companies take the hot seat, with only 99 seconds to pitch their company and describe their value proposition in front of an eager audience. After the pitches and audience Q&A, the crowd will vote on a winner who will not only receive an award, but recognition from the crowd and also the opportunity to talk more about their product or service. So bring your friends and coworkers, grab a drink, get to know your local entrepreneurs and vote for what you think will be the next big thing… built in Portland.

The next event takes place Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 6:00PM. It is virtual and free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Founders Live Portland.

