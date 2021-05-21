GeekWire Awards names Portland founder Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Portland tends to be humble. Aggressively humble for the most part. But even if founders are going to be humble, I’m going to celebrate them. Like Stephanie Strong, founder and CEO of Portland startup Boulder Care, who just won the GeekWire Young Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021.

Stephanie Strong is the founder and CEO of Boulder Care, an app-based addiction treatment program for those suffering from opioid use disorder. An alternative to brick-and-mortar clinics, Boulder aims to provide patients support when and where they need it. The Portland-based startup is building out both a digital platform and a clinical care team. Strong previously was an associate focusing on healthcare services and technology at a New York venture capital firm. She was a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree in healthcare in 2019 and graduated from Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

