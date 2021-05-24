REMINDER: Portland Lunch 2.0 is Tuesday, May 25

Portland was always a little light on the general networking events. And the pandemic only made that more pronounced. Which is why I’m hoping that a little resurgence of Portland Lunch 2.0 — the long running lunchtime networking event for the Portland startup community — can help make connections as we work toward recovery. And the next one is happening tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

There’s no better time to reconnect with folks in the community with whom you’ve lost touch. And there’s no better way to gather with a random smattering of your startup community peers than Portland Lunch 2.0. No agenda. No talks. Just lunch with your community.

Portland Lunch 2.0 is free to attend. It takes place at noon. And it will still be a virtual event, this time around.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Lunch 2.0.

Like this: Like Loading...