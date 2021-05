There’s a generation of Portland startups that I often refer to as “the Quiet Generation.” They’ve never been terribly flashy. Never sought out the limelight. Never beat their proverbial chests about building a company in the Portland startup community. They just do what they do. Successfully. And quietly. Like Customer.io.

If that’s a new name to you, you’re not alone. But hopefully this insightful report brings you up to speed on this interesting Portland company.

@CustomerIO raised $4M en route to building a $20M ARR customer messaging platform.



Now, led by CEO @alphacolin, they’re trying to disrupt one of the biggest marketing players and build the HubSpot of product-led growth.



— Jan-Erik Asplund (@janerikasplund) May 20, 2021

