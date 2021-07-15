Bend startup Zipcan launches to the public, trends on Product Hunt

After a successful closed beta, serial entrepreneur Fritz Brumder today officially launched the product from his latest pursuit, Zipcan, a product that — in my overly simplified take — resembles the functionality of the Intercom and chat buttons you see around the Internet but that — instead of engaging you in a pseudo conversation with a chat bot — immediately puts you into a video chat with a real human.

It's rocket launch day for Zipcan. 🚀 We are live on Product Hunt: https://t.co/vjKTzWzUSU We have a new website and a new video. We look forward to your comments and seeing what you create with Zipcan pic.twitter.com/v3SnoL9Hok — Zipcan (@GetZipcan) July 15, 2021

But don’t just take my word for it. Or just Zipcan’s word for it. Feedback from early users has been compelling and positive. Like Levis.

Digital experiences are paramount in the world of fashion. Levis created a virtual showroom for their retail customers to see the latest product. But this was not any normal virtual showroom, this was an immersive “blueprint house” with 360 video and real time video chat in every room. Zipcan made it possible for merchandisers to chat live with the retailers. “Zipcan is something that you gotta see. It is so easy and fun. It helps people get out of their digital mind and connect while in a website environment.” Levi Strauss & Co. Sales Operations – Sr. Manager Events

Personally, I’d love to find a way to use Zipcan so that you could see it in action, firsthand. So I’m thinking about holding some office hours around the same vein as this 5 second founder survey. If that’s something you’d be interested in, hit me up on Twitter or Portland startups Slack. If enough folks to respond, I’ll make it happen.

If you’re interested in trying it, visit Zipcan. If you’d like to be sure that more people know about it, Zipcan is on Product Hunt today.

