Still virtual: Portland Lunch 2.0 is Wednesday and Founders Live Portland is Thursday

While it appears we’re edging ever closer to another lockdown, I remain hopeful that we continue to build and connect community regardless of what the future might hold. So if you’re interested in connecting with folks in the Portland startup community in a virtual environment, there are two events this week designed to do just that.

There’s no better time to reconnect with folks in the community with whom you’ve lost touch. And there’s no better way to gather with a random smattering of your startup community peers than Portland Lunch 2.0. No agenda. No talks. Just (virtual) lunch with your community.

To RSVP or stay in the loop on future gatherings, visit Portland Lunch 2.0.

Founders Live is a community and media channel created to inspire, educate and entertain entrepreneurs around the world. The Founders Live experience includes unique and unforgettable 99 second pitch competitions in select cities, which have the potential to create local startup celebrities and burst open additional pockets of creativity and entrepreneurial activity.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Founders Live Portland.

