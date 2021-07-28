Portland startup Conversa Health acquired as part of $320 million deal

While they’ve been relatively quiet, Portland startup Conversa Health has clearly been building something attractive. They just got snapped up in a two company acquisition by publicly traded Amwell, totaling $320 million.

According to Amwell:

Amwell’s mission is to connect and enable providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. With the agreement to acquire SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health, Amwell is expanding the breadth of its virtual care platform to more meaningfully impact patients every day through the use of interactive technologies. In addition to strengthening the ability to bring more robust clinical program support to current clients, these added capabilities significantly expand the ways in which Amwell can help advance efforts aimed at longitudinal care, clinical quality, and population health.

“We believe that future care delivery will inevitably blend in-person, virtual and digital care experiences; and as such, we are uniquely building a global platform to support such advanced, coordinated care,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “By integrating SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health into our platform we are demonstrating Amwell’s fundamental and repeatable design to continually scale digital healthcare services across the different sites of care. These acquisitions will amplify the presence and reach of care teams and reaffirm that as the needs of the healthcare marketplace evolve, so too will the Amwell platform.”

The $320 million deal is a mixture of cash and stock according to the Seeking Alpha. Conversa had raised $33.8 million to date, according to Crunchbase. Silver Cloud, who was also acquired, has raised $26.2 million.

