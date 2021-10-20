Vancouver, Washington, startup Embed raises $60 million Series A

With the seemingly ever increasing sizes of venture rounds these days, a $60 million round might not be eye popping for many folks. But it is for me. Especially when it’s a local Series A number. And that’s what Vancouver’s Embed — formerly known as Embedded — just raised.

HUGE news from @Embedded team today! Announcing our $60m Series A (another $20m cash plus $40m debt) PLUS… @The_DTCC & @Nasdaq approvals required for launch – in what we believe to be record time. https://t.co/J3kuZCbtn0 — Michael Giles (@Harland) October 19, 2021

We are also announcing our $60m Series A funding round, which comprised over $20m in equity, and a $40m flexible debt facility from TriplePoint Capital. Participating investors include The Treasury, GFC, Torch Capital, TI Platform Management, PruVen Capital, Fin VC, Bain Capital Ventures, SWS Ventures among other notable investors. Together with our Seed funding announced in April, Embed has now raised $80m across both equity and debt.

As near as I can tell, no local investors participated in this round.

What does Embed doing to attract this sort of investment?

Embed Financial Technologies Inc. (“Embed”), a Vancouver, Washington based fintech start-up and parent to Embed Clearing LLC FINRA member correspondent clearing broker-dealer, is a modern, API-first clearing and custody business built to make it easier than ever before to embed trading or investing features into any product. Founded in 2020 by our CEO Michael Giles, former Square executive and proven FinTech entrepreneur, who also formerly founded Third Party Technologies Inc. (acquired by Square, Inc.) which provided an API platform for integrating investing features.

The company is an alum of Y Combinator.

For more on the financing, read “Embed Announces $60m Series A Funding and Nasdaq & DTCC Approvals Required for Launch.” For more on the company, visit Embed.

