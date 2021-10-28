Community kudos: Skip Newberry, Technology Association of Oregon

Skip and his growing team at TAO provide PDX startups with mentors, investors, and resources that help our Silicon Forest thrive. While TAO brings education, excitement, and community to Oregon-based tech companies, Skip operates at a national level, sharing insights and ideas with tech leaders, incubators, associations, and government programs across the country. TAO executes on exciting new ideas and services for its members with amazing speed. This is leadership in action, starting from the very top with Skip. Thank you for everything you continue to do to make Portland a great place to build technology.