OTBC Westside Startup Challenge 2022 announces selected startups

Out of 49 applicants, five startups have been selected to engage with OTBC as part of its 2022 Westside Startup Challenge. Each of the winners receives a $25,000 investment in addition to the resources provided by OTBC.

So who was selected for the seventh cohort?

CampsEZ: Makes it easy for parents to find and register for activities, camps, and sports for their kids

DIY Bar: Craft workshop meets bar concept that has pivoted to also selling kits to individuals and businesses for team-building

Howl at the Spoon: Wildly convenient artisan sauces made by hand in small batches for home, backpacking, or travel

Khalsa Salsa: Combines bold Indian spices with classic fresh ingredients of Mexican salsa for a first-of-its-kind fusion

Sport Source: Connects coaches, athletes, trainers and families with spaces to play, move, train, or exercise

OTBC is sponsored by the City of Beaverton. It is the “only Oregon incubator investing in and mentoring startups in for one year in the OTBC office in Beaverton.”

For more information, visit OTBC.

