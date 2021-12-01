New unicorn PLACE has a Portland connection and $100 million Series A

It remains to be seen whether our post pandemic world will redefine the concept of corporate headquarters. That is, as a mentor of mine recently asked: in a remote first world, does the concept of a company being “a Portland company” even exist anymore…?

But even the whole “headquartered” concept goes away. People who live here in Portland are still doing interesting things. Like Chris Suarez, the cofounder and co-CEO of PLACE, which just raised $100 million Series A.

PLACE, the real estate industry’s only all-in-one technology and business services platform powering the top 20% of agents, announced today that it raised a $100 million Series A round, led by the growth equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management with participation from 3L Capital for a valuation of more than $1 billion. The Series A funding will support the continued expansion of PLACE’s products and services, accelerate the onboarding of thousands of top real estate teams, and support continued investment in PLACE’s technology.

“This Goldman Sachs-led round of financing will allow for the continued expansion of the PLACE platform as well as the services needed by agents and teams to stay ahead of the ever-changing demands of the real estate consumer,” Chris said in a press release.

For more on the round, see coverage from:

(Hat tip to Oke Tammik for the heads up on the Portland connection)

