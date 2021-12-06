Want to influence policy around the City of Portland surveillance technology?

When it comes to tracking citizens with technology, these days it’s way more than just closed circuit cameras or cell tower tracking. The number of technologies available to the City of Portland include “any software, electronic device, system utilizing an electronic device, or similar used, designed, or primarily intended to collect, retain, analyze, process, or share audio, electronic, visual, location, thermal, olfactory, biometric, or similar information specifically associated with, or capable of being associated with, any individual or group.”

But even with that wide definition, there are still new technologies that fall outside of this scope. Like Artificial Intelligence. That’s why the City of Portland is working to revise its definition of surveillance technology. And you’re invited to join in.

Hey #PDX, join us to this public discussion on surveillance technologies in our city. The @smartcitypdx and the @PDXEquity are organizing this event in collaboration with @PDXPrivacy #DigitalJustice #DigitalRights Learn more and RSVP here: https://t.co/i8PQIFdLrh — Hector Dominguez (@hdomaguirre) December 6, 2021

The public facing event will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:00PM. It’s a Zoom meeting, so you can attend from the comfort of your desktop or phone.

For more information or to register to attend, visit Smart City PDX: Surveillance technologies policy development codesign event.

