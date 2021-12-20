Identifying BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ challenges and bias in the digital landscape

Portland agency Avenue, an immigrant, BIPOC, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and woman-owned business, is gathering information and insights from BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ owned businesses with the hopes of using the results to help guide its efforts in addressing bias in digital marketing.

Our work to support BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ owned businesses, many of whom are part of Mercatus, a business directory and story archive that elevates the unique narratives of entrepreneurs of color in Portland and connects the city and region with diverse businesses. In addition to providing marketing and business consulting to 8-14 Mercatus entrepreneurs of color each year through Prosper Portland’s Digital Marketing Program, Avenue’s survey seeks to understand the barriers similar businesses face in order to create resources that will help redistribute power and provide the opportunity to build wealth for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ owned businesses.

For more information, see the LinkedIn post. To respond, complete the survey.

