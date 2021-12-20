Need support building your startup in 2022? Apply to Startups for All EPIC!

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: Being a founder is hard. And lonely. And challenging on any number of fronts. So I’m always a huge fan of organizations that help founders feel empowered and connected. Like Startups for All and their EPIC! program.

EPIC! is Startups for All’s new purpose-driven community program for founders, knowledge workers, and product folx from historically excluded, marginalized, othered and underrepresented populations. We’re excited to hold space where groups and individuals of diverse lived experiences can gather and leverage our collective and unique strengths to get in FLOW, FOCUS, and THRIVE together.

The next cohort starts in January. Applications are currently open. And if you act before 8:00AM Pacific Time on December 27, 2021, you’ll get 50% of the cost of the program.

For more information or to apply, visit Startups for All.

