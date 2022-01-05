Three Portland area startups set sail in Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator

New year, new accelerator programs. And to kick things off, three Portland area startups have been selected to participate in the Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator, a nonprofit startup accelerator program focused on driving inclusive innovation in the “blue economy.”
The Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator is an intensive mentor-based four month program focused on helping maritime industry startups learn how to scale and grow. Startups receive access to Washington Maritime Blue industry and ocean leaders alongside a global network of mentors and advisors. This is a powerful opportunity for local companies to grow and secure funding in a sector where capital is often scarce.
So which three local companies made the cut…?
- Adhere Gear (Portland, OR)
- Photon Marine (Portland, OR)
- Steamchain (Beaverton, OR)
“I am excited to have some Oregon representation for the Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator,” said Josh Carter, a Portland resident who serves as the Director of Blue Ventures. “We’ve maintained the importance of operating a program that broadened its reach beyond the boarders of Washington. This cohort represents what we hope will be a continued shift to focus on diversity within the maritime industry.”
For more information on the companies, the accelerator, and the organization, please visit Maritime Blue.
[Full disclosure: Adhere Gear is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]