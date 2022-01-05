Out of an acquisition a Stellar new Portland startup appears

Not many folks realized it but Goldstar, a live events ticketing platform, had a fairly significant Portland presences with nearly 40 local folks working at the company prior to the pandemic. Today, Goldstar announced they were being acquired by TodayTix Group. And with it, the Portland story would seem to come to an end. Except for the fact that the Portland folks get to work for a new startup spun out of Goldstar. Meet Stellar.

In addition to the acquisition, TodayTix Group will become an investor in Stellar, a streaming service that delivers premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. The service was launched in October 2020 and was created by Goldstar to help theaters and cultural venues generate revenue during the pandemic. Several members of the Goldstar staff, including co-founder Jim McCarthy, will be moving from Goldstar to focus on growing Stellar.

For more on the new company, visit Stellar.

