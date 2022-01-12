Blackbird singing in the… err improving coding in the classroom

Rick Turoczy on January 12, 2022

On the downside, education has been disrupted — or completely upended — by the impact of the pandemic. But the silver lining is that many educational institutions are rethinking how they teach and deliver curriculum. Which is an opportunity. Portland startup Blackbird offers a way to capitalize on that opportunity by improving coding education for middle and high schoolers.

We’ve designed an intuitive and effective teaching platform with built-in learning tools that take the frustration out of learning text-based computer programming.

With friendly, informative error messages, pop out menus for more in-depth explanation, learning incentives, and a “Show Me” tool to keep learners from getting stuck, Blackbird’s approach maintains learning momentum and makes learning to code fun.

For more information, visit Blackbird.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: