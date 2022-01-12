Blackbird singing in the… err improving coding in the classroom

On the downside, education has been disrupted — or completely upended — by the impact of the pandemic. But the silver lining is that many educational institutions are rethinking how they teach and deliver curriculum. Which is an opportunity. Portland startup Blackbird offers a way to capitalize on that opportunity by improving coding education for middle and high schoolers.

We’ve designed an intuitive and effective teaching platform with built-in learning tools that take the frustration out of learning text-based computer programming.

With friendly, informative error messages, pop out menus for more in-depth explanation, learning incentives, and a “Show Me” tool to keep learners from getting stuck, Blackbird’s approach maintains learning momentum and makes learning to code fun.