Bootstrapped Portland startup LeadsRx acquired by Unbounce

Another exit for a local startup. Portland’s LeadsRx which has been focused on increasing marketing conversion rates since its founding in 2015 has been acquired by Unbounce, an industry leader in landing page optimization.

“Attribution is one of the most painful parts of marketing — validating your costs and ROI to your CEO, clients and investors is harder than ever as competition and new marketing channels continue to grow at a rapid pace. LeadsRx solves these pain points for marketers by showing them which channels are performing and which aren’t,” said Tamara Grominsky, Chief Strategy Officer of Unbounce. “By combining LeadsRx’s wealth of new data with our conversion intelligence platform, we have the opportunity to deliver conversion value to marketers across a wider spectrum of the marketing funnel. We’re thrilled to welcome LeadsRx to the Unbounce team as we continue our journey of bringing conversion intelligence solutions to marketers around the world.”

[LeadsRx CEO A.J.] Brown will remain CEO of LeadsRx while reporting to Bochicchio but otherwise the 21-person LeadsRx team will continue to operate independently. While Unbounce plans on bringing the value of marketing attribution to its conversion intelligence platform, LeadsRx and Unbounce will remain standalone platforms until further assessment takes place.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For additional coverage, see AdExchanger and BetaKit or read the press release.

